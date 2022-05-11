Sony launches Bravia 32W830K Google TV in India, price set at Rs 28,990

Sony has launched a new smart TV in the market. The company has added Bravia 32W830K Google TV to its vast portfolio. The Smart TV comes in a 32-inch screen size. The display does not support Full HD but it is HD ready. The TV lets users access content in all OTT apps. The device also comes with an in-built chromecast.

Sony Bravia 32W830K Google TV: Price and availability

Sony Bravia 32W830K Google TV has been launched at Rs 28,999 in India. The Sony Bravia 32W830K Google TV will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India from May 11. Although the less popular brands, including Hisense, TCL, iFalconn and other smartphone companies ventured into the Smart TV market have TV's that are priced lower than the Sony TV but offer way more features, Sony's brand value is unmatched. It is a lot more reliable than the other brands. But there are a lot of features that the other Smart TV brands offer at this price point.

Sony Bravia 32W830K Google TV: Specifications

The Sony Bravia 321830K features a 32-inch HD ready display. The Smart TV lets users browse content from across various apps. The BRAVIA 32W830K supports Apple Home Kit and AirPlay that integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV for effortless content streaming. The TV comes with an in-built hands-free voice, so would not feel the need to reach for the remote every time to search for entertainment, get answers, or control the TV and smart home devices. You can simply play a movie or a song by saying, "OK Google" to issue a voice command. The Smart TV supports various HDR formats, including HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma to create a contrast which is not conventional.

Sony Bravia 32W830K Google TV is equipped with 20W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and Clear phase feature. The clear phase technology ensures clearer and more natural sound to compliment the picture quality in delivering an immersive experience.

The Sony TV is armed with X-Protection PRO technology that protects the device against dust and humidity. The technology also protects your TV from lightning strikes and power surges.