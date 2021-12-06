Sony to challenge Xbox Game Pass with similar subscription service for PlayStation

The battle between Sony PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox is never-ending, as both have been going toe-to-toe in the global console market for years now. The one big plus that the latter's fan base boast of is the Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service to let users play new games every month. It seems like Sony is now gunning for a similar feature on the PlayStation ecosystem.

A new report cites sources within the company to confirm Sony's plans. The PlayStation division of the firm is currently figuring out the details of a new subscription service which, upon launch, will be similar to what Xbox offers with its Game Pass. Needless to say, PlayStation users have been waiting for this feature since long and the news now enthralls everyone.

The information has been shared in a new Bloomberg report. As per the publication, the new PlayStation service is code-named Spartacus for now. Once live, it will let PlayStation owners pay a monthly fee in exchange for access to a range of new and classic games on the PS Store. Since the plan is still in the works, the sources within Sony shared the information under conditions of anonymity.

The report mentions that the service may debut on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for now. The former is the most sold version of PlayStation to date and has the largest user base around the globe at present. The service will thus reach most of the PlayStation users in the world. Sony is expected to launch the service sometime in the spring of next year.

What is PlayStation Spartacus or Xbox Game Pass?

Since project Spartacus aims to emulate the Xbox Game Pass, let us first try to understand what the latter offers. Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service for Xbox users (as well as Windows users) which offers unlimited access to hundreds of games on the Microsoft-powered console. In simple terms, pay a monthly fee and play the game of your choice on Xbox.

Sony does not have a similar plan for PlayStation players as of now. The closest to this subscription service on the PlayStation ecosystem is the PlayStation Plus plan. The subscription offers access to online multiplayer gaming and exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store, along with a few free games every month.

Due to this, PlayStation users are usually left with little to no choice other than purchasing the latest games on the console. Especially since the free games featured on PlayStation every month are old ones and most avid gamers have already purchased and played them.

An Xbox Game Pass-like plan will thus be a major plus for PlayStation users. The report by Bloomberg mentions that the new plan might be merged with PlayStation Now, yet another subscription service by Sony that allows users to stream and play older games on the console.

More details on Spartacus are yet awaited and it will be interesting to see how Sony differentiates it from the Xbox Game Pass for its own user base, if at all.