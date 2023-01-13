Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 and 1000XM5 headphones getting big discount during Republic Day sale: Prices, offers

Sony India has announced promotional offers on a wide array of televisions, personal audio and home audio products as a part of Republic Day celebrations in India. As a part of the celebration, many devices are receiving a temporary price cut and customers can even bundle deals like instant cashback and easy EMIs. During the Republic Day celebration sale, Sony premium headphones such as WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 will get up to Rs 6,000 off. Sony's WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds will get a Rs 6,000 discount during the sale. Interested customers can buy Sony products via the official ShopAtSony website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Sony says these offers start from January 14 and are valid until January 26, until stocks last.

Deals on Sony products during its Republic Day celebration sale

During the sale, Sony's WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 premium headphones will sell for Rs 19,990 and 23,990 (inclusive of Rs 3000 cashback), respectively. Currently, the two are selling for Rs 24,990 and Rs 29,990, respectively at ShopAtSC. The Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds will sell for Rs 13,990, down from Rs 19,990. If you're looking for an affordable option, the Sony WF-C500 will cost Rs 3,490 (inclusive of a Rs 1500 instant discount), down from Rs 5,990.

Sony will also offer Bravia TVs with up to a 30 per cent discount and an instant cashback of up to Rs 20,000. Bravia TVs come with two years of warranty and customers can avail free EMI on a select range of TVs.

Sony headphones or TWS earbuds, which one should you buy?

If you're planning to buy new wireless headphones or earbuds, Sony's premium WH and WF-series products won't disappoint. Firstly, choosing between earbuds and headphones is a matter of choice, and customers need to figure that out.

Sony's WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM5 headphones are a lot cheaper than Apple's premium AirPods Max and offer a great fit and music experience.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones are lighter and feature a more modern design. The WH-1000XM4 also look more or less the same, but these are 10 grams heavier than the WH-1000XM5. Another big change is that WH-1000XM5 only let users rotate the earcups but not ball them up. The 1000XM4 can do both.

The newer model offers better ANC (active noise cancellation), which filters out ambient noises for a better audio experience. Otherwise, the sound quality is very similar, in addition to support for hi-tech wireless codecs. The Sony WH-1000XM5 offers a relatively better battery. With ANC on, the headphones can last up to 31 hours, and the WH-1000XM4 last 19 hours with the same settings.

If you're planning to get smaller and more portable TWS earbuds, Sony WF-1000XM4 are on par with Apple AirPods Pro, but with a cheaper price tag. During our review, we found the earbuds offer a great combination of sound quality, noise cancelling and battery life. The earbuds will last roughly 7 hours with ANC on.

However, these earbuds are a little bulky and users with small ears may find them annoying. Otherwise, Sony's most affordable Sony WF-C500 earbuds are a good choice as well, though these lack ANC. The earbuds offer a balanced sound with a decent amount of base.