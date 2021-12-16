Spider-Man: No Way Home crossover in BGMI, PUBG Mobile teased

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in theatres in India, and to celebrate the return of our favourite superhero, Battlegrounds Mobile India has teased a possible crossover. A new image, posted on Battlegrounds Mobile India's Facebook account, shows the iconic helmet covered in web cobs - something our superhero loves to throw.

The collaboration between Battle Royale and the new Spider-Man movie is coming soon, but when, we are not clear about that. And chances of Battlegrounds Mobile India getting new items with curation based on the movie are high. That is because PUBG Mobile recently teased the crossover. In fact, it is more than teasing.

PUBG shared a poster featuring both Spider-Man and the helmet-donned character in white shirt and grey trousers. One half of this poster shows New York City buildings where our superhero likes to swing, while the other half shows the Erangel map with players dropping onto the field using parachutes. And the best part is the tagline, which says "Swing into Spider-Man Zone", complemented by the phrase "welcome to the multiverse".

If we were to decipher this tagline, we could see a lot of swinging action in the game. Players could see swinging machines, if not the ability to throw webs. And this could completely change how you play PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile India. We could also see Spider-Man's enemies in the game - in a Virus Infection Mode style.

For now, the details are scarce, but it will be interesting to see how this collaboration between Krafton and Spider-Man will pan out.

Banned accounts

In other news, BGMI said it has banned over 142,000 players between December 6 and December 12 as a part of sanitisation of illegal accounts. Krafton said the banned accounts were found using illegal programmes to gain an unfair victory in BGMI matches. Krafton manages to find over 100,000 accounts every week and it said it will continue to crack down on such accounts as a part of its anti-cheating campaign.