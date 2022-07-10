Swiggy finds man in viral video, who is not a delivery executive but a 17-year-old horse couturier

Swiggy has finally found the man who was seen riding a horse with a Swiggy bag on a rainy day in Mumbai. Swiggy had launched a search on social media to find the man who had come up with a unique way to deliver food items during heavy rains. However, it turns out that the man is not a delivery executive but a 17-year-old horse couturier. The viral video that features the man and the horse was shot by a man named Avi.

Swiggy had previously offered to pay Rs 5000 to anyone who helps them in finding the "Swiggyman on horse". The man and the animal have now been found and the people who shot the video informed Swiggy about the mystery man. Swiggy defines the man as a "17-year-old" but a teenager who borrows things and forgets to return them". Swiggy says that the man borrowed the Swiggy delivery bag and refused to return it.

The 17-year-old Sushant, who got extremely popular on social media, helps out a stable in Mumbai, where he's a couturier, a person who takes carer of dressing horses for wedding processions. The Swiggy bag that he was seen in the video consisted of embroidered drape, accessories that are put on horses to prepare them for wedding processions. Swiggy noted in a Twitter post that the stable where he works is very close to the place where the video was shot. They were returning from a wedding.

The video of the "Swiggyman on horse" was shot by a young man named Avi, when he was waiting for the signal to turn green. Avi has now received the bounty of 5000 Swiggy Money.

"Avi and his friend claimed the bounty of 5000 Swiggy Money. Sushant, whose broken phone ensured that he was a clueless celebrity, got a smartphone. Now he'll just set up his account and wait for the blue tick. That's it from us. If you have any further questions, please don't write back. While Sushant and Shiva are happy with the adoration that we've showered upon them and have very sportingly posed for a photo as well, they've requested us to leave them alone hereafter. And we intend to do just that," Swiggy posted.

Swiggy also noted that no animals were hurt during this horse-hunt.