Tata Neu had a bumpy start, users complain of OTP failures and more

Tata launched its super app called Tata Neu to take on the likes of Amazon, Paytm, and others. The app is available for download on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Although the new super app provides a wide variety of services such as flight booking, UPI payments, and more, it didn't have a very good start.

Tata probably didn't expect such a good response. So, soon after the Neu app was launched, users pounced to experience the service but unfortunately encountered issues related to OTP, UPI, and more. We also tried to access UPI via the Neu app and were unable to log in because of OTP issue. The app often shut down abruptly.

We were able to download the app only on the seventh attempt on iOS. Again, at the time of login, we received the OTP on the third attempt. Several users also took to the microblogging site Twitter to complain about issues they faced accessing the app.

Finally going through #TataNeu and it suddenly struck me. This truly makes Tata the salt to steel conglomerate, in the actual sense of the phrase. Especially when you realise that soon Tata Motors would be up on Neu, & you can buy cars with the click of a button. — Arnav Das Sharma (@arnav_d) April 7, 2022

#TataNeu one day after launch. Still I am not able to pay any bills. Phew! @TataCompanies #Neu — Narayanan Embar (@narayananembar) April 8, 2022

These issues, of course, occurred because of the massive demand, which probably even the company didn't expect. On Android, Tata Neu has been downloaded by more than 1 million users. The app is also available for free on Apple's App Store. The demand spiked so much that the company had to halt the signup process for some time on Thursday.

With Tata Neu, the company aims to take on the likes of other existing super apps like Amazon, Paytm, and more. Tata Neu brings all of the company's properties under one roof, including BigBasket, 1MG, AirAsia India, IHCL, Croma, and more. Read the features it offers here.

The Tata Neu app aims at offering rewards for every transaction. The app intends to offer rewards in the form of NeuCoins on every payment or transaction you make through the app. These NeuCoins are equal to Re 1 and can be redeemed in future transactions. To use NeuCoins, users will need to use Tata Pay to make the purchase.

Announcing the availability of the app officially, Chairman, Tata Sons N. Chandrasekaran said, "Our aim is to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier. The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience".