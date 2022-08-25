TCS ends work from home for its employees, asks all teams to return to office

One of the biggest IT companies in the country TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is putting an end to work from home after many years. The tech company is asking its employees to return to office from November.

TCS is now officially asking employees to rejoin the office by November 15 this year. The IT company, since the start of the pandemic, has been allowing its employees to work from home all this while.

It is expected that TCS will not allow work from home after November onwards, which means each and every employee will need to head to the office for work. It is also said that the company is calling employees back to office since over 95 per cent of employees are partially vaccinated and more than 70 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Currently, the company has around 20 to 25 per cent employees back to office. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS recently said that the company will "continue to drive the return-to-office model because the 25/25 plan needs to be executed in a more controlled manner".

The company recently refuted reports of cutting variable pay for some employees. The IT company has confirmed that it will pay 100 per cent variable pay to all its 6 lakh+ employees. Meanwhile, Infosys and Wipro have announced to cut some part of the variable pay blaming operating margin pressure.

Wipro recently announced to hold back variable pay for its mid and senior-level employees. For fresher and junior-level staff, the IT company will offer variable pay after 30 per cent cut.

Wipro's decision to hold back variable pay came after teams failed to achieve their assigned target. In an email sent to employees, the company email noted that the Q1 margins were lower at 15 per cent due to inefficiency in talent supply chains, project margins, and investments in talent technology and solutions. "Given our underperformance on margins this quarter, our variable pay (including sales incentives) takes a hit," the company noted in the email.