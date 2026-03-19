TCS partners with Amadeus to build airline retailing platform, deepen AI-led travel tech push

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on March 19 announced it has entered into a global strategic partnership with Amadeus to develop next-generation airline retailing solutions and accelerate digital transformation across the travel industry.

The collaboration will combine TCS’ capabilities in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data analytics with Amadeus’ travel technology platforms to modernise airline retailing and servicing systems globally.

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As part of the partnership, TCS will develop a Service Centre User Interface for Amadeus’ Nevio platform, a next-generation system designed to overhaul how airlines manage offers, orders and customer interactions.

“Our global strategic partnership with Amadeus marks an important step in reshaping the future of travel technology,” said Arun Pradeep Surendra Mohan, business head for Travel, Transportation & Hospitality, EMEA & APAC at TCS. “By combining Amadeus’ powerful platform capabilities with TCS deep expertise in AI, cloud, and large-scale transformation, we are moving beyond traditional integration towards true co-innovation.”

The Service Centre interface will be built as a cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform and integrated into Amadeus Nevio. It is designed to support airline customer service agents with AI-driven insights, enabling personalised and real-time retailing experiences.

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The companies said the platform will combine offer and order lifecycle management with AI-guided workflows to improve operational efficiency, reduce handling times and increase revenue through targeted upselling.

“TCS is one of the world’s largest technology service providers, bringing expertise in travel as part of the Tata Group, which operates several airlines,” said Cyril Tetaz, executive vice president of airline solutions at Amadeus. “Our strategic partnership will accelerate the deployment of transformational travel technology for our customers globally, helping them provide an even better retail experience to air travellers.”

The partnership will also see TCS support the implementation of Amadeus Nevio across airlines, with a focus on faster rollout and deeper integration into airline contact centre ecosystems.

Over time, the collaboration is expected to expand into other areas such as airport operations and broader travel ecosystem platforms, the companies said.