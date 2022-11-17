TeamViewer launches integration for Slack

Popular remote connectivity solution Team Viewer has on Thursday announced a new integration of the leading collaboration platform Slack. The latter is popular among large enterprises and small businesses for bringing team communication and collaboration into one place. The integration will allow users to launch web-based TeamViewer remote access and augmented reality (AR) support sessions from within the Slack environment. Users will be seamlessly able to integrate TeamViewer into their Slack environment by downloading the TeamViewer app from Slack’s app directory.

According to TeamViewer, Slack already contains a broad variety of tools and capabilities for remote teams to perform their tasks. With the new integration, users will be able to share session invites for remote control or AR connections to mobile devices directly in the direct messages or group channels in Slack to collaborate and support each other more efficiently.

The addition of AR connections will be useful when physical tasks are required. It enables employees to collaborate on a ‘See What I See’ basis with a shared video feed. In addition to an audio connection, remotely connected experts will be able to ‘virtually’ point and draw in their colleagues’ field of view to demonstrate in detail what to do, as well as share files or use the chat function.

The integration builds on a device-agnostic web-first approach to further improve accessibility and seamless interaction. The remotely assisting expert does not need any installation and can provide remote access and AR-based support right away.

“Remote work has impacted the requirements for collaboration and support. Slack has set a new standard in agile team collaboration over the past years and is used by major corporations as well as communities. Embedding TeamViewer remote access and AR support will give our customers even more options to interact and increase productivity regardless of location or device,” says Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President of Business Development at TeamViewer.

However, to leverage this integration, organisations will need a Slack licence and a compatible TeamViewer subscription.

