Elon Musk lost over 13 kg weight in a few months, here's how he achieved it

Elon Musk has been in the news for many reasons lately but weight has never been one. That changed after a woman shared two pictures of the new Twitter boss. One of the pictures were from earlier this year when Musk was spotted vacationing in Greece. The other is a picture taken on the day he completed the $44-billion Twitter deal.

A Twitter user applauded Musk’s visible weight loss in a matter of a few months. In response, Musk shared how he achieved this. In response to the post, Musk confirmed that he lost 30 pounds or over 13 kg.

When coaxed to reveal his secret, Musk did not waste time in explaining how he achieved his impressive weight goal. He credited fasting for the makeover and also shared the medication he’s on for Type 2 Diabetes. The third factor, he stated, was “no tasty food near me”.

People have no idea how fast Twitter will evolve — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

In a earlier tweet from August, Musk had credited fasting as his way to feel healthier. In his tweet he said, “On advice of a good friend, I’ve been fasting periodically & feel healthier.” Musk even revealed the app he uses to keep tabs on his fasting period. He added, “The Zero fasting app is quite good.”

Musk has always been an active user of Twitter. However, he has been even more active, since he completed the deal. Musk is responsible for numerous changes in the world’s biggest micro-blogging platform.

He used layoffs, a new subscription model (Twitter Blue) and a different approach to turn around Twitter. Musk has made bold claims about Twitter’s growth. In a recent tweet he said, “People have no idea how fast Twitter will evolve.”