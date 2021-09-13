Tecno Spark 8 with 64GB storage and 5000 mAh battery launched for Rs 7,999

Tecno, the smartphone company on Monday announced the launch of Spark 8 priced at Rs 7,999. The company notes that tecno has consolidated its position among the top 5 smartphone players in India, in the 6-10K segment, and continues to strengthen its portfolio. The Spark 8 smartphone is equipped with features such as 64GB memory, which will allow consumers to keep their photos and videos, and a 16MP AI dual High-resolution Camera, which will enable its users to capture high-quality, memorable photographs.

The smartphone comes with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery that the company says provides a standby time of up to 47 days, 34 hours of calling, 19 hours of web browsing, 132 hours of music playback, and 21 hours of video playback. The memory can further be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card. The smartphone is also equipped with an LPDDR4x RAM for Super-Fast Applications Experience.

The Tecno Spark 8 comes in a new metal coding design for a premium feel and is priced at Rs 7999. With the launch of Spark 8, Tecno is aiming at the youth of India for whom their smartphones are the primary gadget for their daily needs. The SPARK series with its affordable pricing aims to deliver category-defining features such as a segment-leading 6.52" HD+Dot-notch Display with a 120Hz Touch response rate for smoother operation.

For selfie lovers, the smartphone comes with an 8MP front camera with dual flash to click brighter and clear selfies and make video calls even in the low light. The Spark 8 comes with a visually thin body frame, a large surface battery cover design, and the rear camera frame is integrated with an FP sensor that gives the smartphone a unique feel.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO -TRANSSION India said, "At TECNO, customer satisfaction has always been at the core of our product innovation and is something that drives us forward. With the SPARK series, our strategy is to continue to focus on smartphones that disrupt the budget and mid-budget segments with industry-leading specifications at unmatched price points. In line with brand TECNO's 'Stop at Nothing' approach, it is our endeavor to consistently introduce the best-in-class functional innovations that create greater accessibility for Indian consumers. We are confident that with the new range of SPARK 8 smartphones, we will continue to garner the love and support of our customers."



