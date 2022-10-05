Teen boy in Ghaziabad was watching TV, then it exploded and killed him

We have often heard of smartphones exploding in people's hands and pockets, even leading to injuries to their users. In some cases, there are even fatalities. But in a bizarre incident, a flat LCD TV exploded in a house in Ghaziabad, killing a teenage boy and injuring two others.

According to a report by PTI, a 16-year-old boy died after a wall-mounted LCD TV exploded in his friend's house in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The explosion also injured two other family members who were sitting in the room.

According to SP City (second) Gyanendra Singh, the deceased named Omendra was at his friend's house in the Harsh Vihar colony when the incident happened. He was watching a TV show along with his friend Karan. Karan's mother was also working in the same room when the explosion occurred.

After the explosion, the three were rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi for treatment, where doctors declared Omendra brought dead. Karan and his mother are undergoing treatment.

While cops are probing the incident, the explosion does seem bizarre and rather unexplained at the moment. This is because, unlike phones, LCD TVs do not have batteries inside them and hence there is nothing that is likely to burn or explode. The TVs nowadays do not even use glass screens, instead relying on high-quality plastic layers on top of their display that don't shatter. Instead, this display when hit with force only cracks.

So, what could have led to the explosion in the TV? We aren't sure at the moment and neither are the cops because they haven't issued any specific statement on why the LCD TV that Omendra was watching exploded. But it is possible there was some short-circuit in the TV and because it was mounted on a wall the fire probably reacted with paint or the wall material that caused the explosion.

Unlike TVs, however, smartphones are more likely to explode or burn. The overheating of the battery in smartphones can occasionally cause a chain reaction resulting in thermal runaway that may lead to the device exploding or melting.

Instead, overheating of a device like a TV can result in a short circuit. LCD TVs can get overheated, particularly if they have not been manufactured without proper cooling for the screen where all the LEDs are housed. High room temperature can also raise the risk of a TV overhearing. But again,the overheating can cause a tiny explosion with some noise and puffy smoke. Even in the case of a severe electrical malfunction, chances of LCD TV becoming a volatile bomb are low and unheard of.

Even in the worst case of high-voltage malfunction, the capacitor -- which holds and regulates electricity -- inside the TV can explode. But it is small and its physical size means it is unlikely to kill anyone. According to the PTI report, in the case of Ghaziabad, the television explosion made a loud noise and even damaged the wall it was mounted on, which sounds like something more than a mere short-circuit or malfunction.



