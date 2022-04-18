These Redmi, Xiaomi and Poco smartphones are likely to get Android 13 update

A lot of Xiaomi phones are yet to get Android 12 update in India but, a new list reveals the devices from Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco that can get Android 13 update. It also lists smartphones from all three brands that will not be upgraded to the next Android version. The list has been shared by Xiaomiui website, which has a good track record when it comes to Xiaomi-related news.

Interestingly, Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal the smartphones that will get Android 13 update. However, given its history, it's safe to assume that flagship phones like Mi 12, Mi Mix 4 and Redmi K50 will be among the first to get Android 13. The list suggests that Redmi 9 series phones and Mi 10 line-up will stop getting Android support from now on.

Here's a list of Xiaomi smartphones and tablets that can be upgraded to Android 13 -

Mi 10s

Mi 11

Mi 11 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11I

Mi 11X

Mi 11X Pro

Mi 11 Lite 4G/5G

Mi 11 LE

Mi 11 Lite NE 5G

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi 11i

Mi 11T/11T Pro

Mi 11 Lite 4G/5G

Mik 12/12 Pro/12X/12X Pro/12S Pro/12S Lite

Mi MIX 4

Mi MIX FOLD/MIX FOLD 2

Mi Civi/Civi 1S

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5

Mi Pad 5 Pro

Redmi 10/10 Prime

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 NFC

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11T

Redmi Note 11 5G/4G

Redmi K40/K40 Pro/K40 Pro+/K40 esports version/K40S

Redmi K50/K50 Pro/

POCO F3/F3 GT

POCO X3 GT/X3 Pro

POCO F4/F4 Pro/F4 GT

POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 5G/M4 Pro 4G/M4 5G

List of smartphones that don't support Android 13 -

Redmi K30 Pro/K30 Zoom/K30S Ultra

Poco F2 Pro

Mi 10/Mi 10 Pro/Mi 10 Ultra/Mi 10T/Mi 10T Pro

Redmi 10A

Redmi 9/9 Prime/9T/9 Power

Redmi Note 9/Note 9S/Note 9 Pro/Note 9 Pro Max/Note 9 4G/Note 9 5G/Note 9T 5G/Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K30 4G/K30 5G/K30 Ultra/K30i 5G/K30 Racing edition

Poco X3/X3 NFC

POCO X2

POCO M2/M2 Pro

Mi 10 Lite/MI 10 Youth/MI 10I/MI 10T Lite

The Mi Note 10 Lite

Since the list hasn't come directly from Xiaomi, there is a chance that it may have a few changes eventually. Yet, one can expect all the latest Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco phones to get Android 13.