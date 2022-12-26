This Indian city booked the highest number of Uber trips in 2022

Uber has released its annual report in which it shares details about how Indians used Uber services in the year 2022. As per the report, in 2022, Indians spent around 11 billion minutes travelling in Uber cabs this year.

The annual report revealed that Uber trips in India covered a total of 4.5 billion kilometers in 2022. "Uber trips during the year covered as many as 4.5 billion kilometers, which is the distance from Earth all the way to Neptune, the last planet in the solar system since Pluto got kicked out of the team," the company said in an official statement.

The same report also revealed an interesting thing, which is that most Uber trips taken by Indians were booked between 5 pm and 6 pm, while the most popular day of the week for booking a ride was Saturday. The ride-hailing company also revealed that the most popular product in terms of the number of trips was Uber Go, followed by Uber Auto.

Uber also revealed many other interesting insights, such as the top city that booked the most number of rides this year. As per the report, Delhi-NCR topped the list of cities with the highest number of Uber trips in 2022 followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

In an official statement the company said, "While Delhi-NCR did have the overall highest number of trips, it also had the highest number of office-hour trips, going to show how Delhiites and their neighbours in Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad chose to make their way back to work from the office."

The ride-hailing company also revealed the top five cities with intercity routes in 2022. The list is topped by Mumbai to Pune and then comes Mumbai to Nashik, Delhi to Agra, Jaipur to Chandigarh, and Lucknow to Kanpur.

This year, users also used Uber Connect a lot to send or receive packages to/for their loved ones. "What's Diwali without exchanging a little Mithai and nothing better than having someone else do the delivery? October 22 saw the highest number of package deliveries through Uber Connect in 2022," the company states in the official statement.

In the annual report, Uber also highlights details related to the launch of its services in some parts of the country. In 2022, the company launches its services in all seven North-East sister states. As of this year, the Uber service is available in 123 Indian cities.