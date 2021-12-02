This is how much OnePlus RT may cost in India

OnePlus RT is said to launch this month in India, and a new report has now put some light on the possible pricing of the new OnePlus smartphone. According to a new report, the OnePlus RT may launch in India at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The OnePlus 9RT was launched in China in October and given the importance OnePlus traditionally gives to India. The company is likely to rebrand the OnePlus 9RT to OnePlus RT for the Indian market.

The same report also claims that the price of the OnePlus 9R may be reduced to as low as Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, citing a source. Noted tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that the India variant of the OnePlus 9RT may get two variants. The tipster further hints that there might be no 6GB RAM version of the OnePlus 9RT when it launches in India in its rebranded avatar. A report by the Mobile Indian has hinted at the pricing.

A listing of a device named OnePlus RT was spotted at the Google Play Console recently. The same moniker was also seen in the Google Supported Devices List database and in an ad by Amazon India on Google Search. This indicates that the OnePlus 9RT may get rebranded as the OnePlus RT in India.

The OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the OnePlus 9RT offers a 50 megapixel (primary, with OIS), 16 megapixels (ultrawide), 2 megapixels (macro) triple rear camera unit. In addition, the smartphone may get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. The device is likely to run on OxygenOS 12. However, it remains to be seen whether it will debut as the company's first device running on Android 12 in India, out-of-the-box or not.

At this point, we do not know whether the OnePlus RT will run ColorOS or OxygenOS in India. And, we might have to wait for the unveiling.



The phone will use the same 4500mAh battery as the original 9R, so there'll be no change there. It's also still 65W charging but has had a slight upgrade to the more efficient OnePlus 65T charging tech. Furthermore, we expect the upcoming OnePlus RT to be a gaming-focused device, like the OnePlus 9R. The company launched the OnePlus 9R along with the OnePlus 9 flagship series and claimed that the 9R was targeting gaming enthusiasts in the country.