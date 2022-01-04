This Smart Collar lets you track your dog's health, location and activities

The Covid-19 pandemic has made everyone understand why it is vital to keep a track of your health and stay fit. While people can buy several health gadgets to monitor their health, Invoxia has unveiled a Smart Collar for dogs at CES 2022.

This gadget could be helpful for those pet lovers who want to track the health of their dogs, which will help them address any issue in advance. While it is unknown how effective this product is, the company claims that this Smart Dog Collar can monitor vitals like resting respiratory and heart rate. The company says it has worked with certified veterinary cardiologists to develop deep learning AI that leverages radar sensors to take readings from the neck of your canine friend.

It is being said that the gadget works regardless of how furry a dog is. The radar sensors can track heart and respiratory rate by the speed and movement of the dog. The company says that this smart collar doesn't need a tighter fit to get accurate heart rate readings, unlike the wearables that we use, which need proper skin contact.

The Smart Dog Collar can also help track the location of dogs as it features GPS and can be used as an activity tracker. This feature could be useful to check if your pet is safe at home when you are away at work or travelling somewhere.

While pet tracking is not new, the key selling point of Invoxia's Smart Dog Collar is that it can also track health. With this smart collar, users will be able to monitor their dog's daily activity and get details on when the dog is walking, running, scratching, eating or drinking, barking, and resting, as per a report by The Verge.

The Smart collar comes with support for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and LTE connectivity, so people will be able to monitor their dog's health and activities remotely. Furthermore, users will be able to check all these tracked activities and health data on the company's companion app. It includes charts as well as graphics to offer a better look.