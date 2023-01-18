Tired of Uber and Ola surge prices? InDrive app may offer some relief, how does it work?

Cab and auto fares in cities like New Delhi continue to rise in 2023 due to multiple factors, such as increasing oil prices and depreciation of the rupee against the dollar. Coupled with the traffic situation in the city, cab fares during peak hours could be three times higher than the normal amount. Sadly, there's no easy solution to this problem, though apps like Ola and Uber do offer some respite to many users by keeping fares aggressive. However, these apps offer no room for negotiation as fares are determined based on demand/supply, fuel prices, and traffic situations.

For a long time, the Indian cab market also seemed to be dominated by these two players. Gradually, new platforms are emerging, and one such app gaining momentum is InDrive (formerly InDriver). In terms of functionality, it is similar to Ola and Uber and users can "book city and intercity rides and order delivery or join as a driver or courier." However, it shows "a fair price is the one you agree on — not hope for."

What is InDrive? How to download?

As mentioned, similar to Uber and Ola, the app, InDrive, lets users book cabs and autos. Initially launched in Yakutsk, one of the coldest cities in the world, the app later expanded to 47 countries. Currently, the company's headquarters is based in Mountain View, California. After rebranding in 2022, InDrive began expanding services to more cities, including Delhi in November 2022.

InDrive is available to download for free on Google Play and Apple App Store. Google Play shows that the app has over 100 million downloads worldwide.

How to use InDrive, sign up process

The sign-up process is straightforward, and users need to verify their mobile number to use the app. The app offers the option to get updates via SMS or WhatsApp. InDrive also has an in-built language change option. That app can be used in Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, and English by default.

The interface is also easy to navigate, allowing users to input pick-up and drop-off locations seamlessly. Since the app utilises Google Maps, most locations are easily detected.

Once the locations are added, InDrive calculates a fare that can be negotiated. If a user inputs an unreasonable price, InDrive suggests updating the desired fare. For example, if the fare from point A to B is Rs 200 and the user wants to pay Rs 150, the app will display Rs 150 to drivers, who can then decide if they are willing to accept that price. The user can then select the driver closest to the pick-up location.

What's the catch? Does InDrive offer cheaper fares?

While many users have told India Today Tech that InDrive typically offers relatively cheaper fares, at least in Delhi, our own test showed different results. While testing the app, Uber showed Rs 400 for a trip, while InDrive offered a desirable amount of Rs 440. However, the app allowed us to negotiate the price, and some drivers even accepted a fare of Rs 375.

A team member was also able to negotiate the price down to Rs 500 from the original fare of Rs 800 while travelling from Delhi to Noida.

InDrive calls itself a "people-driven" company, and the app simultaneously lets drivers accept a fare that they are comfortable with. Uber's global website notes that the company charges partners a 25 per cent fee on all fares. The cut that InDrive takes from drivers per ride remains unclear.

However, history tells us that as a platform grows, scrutiny gets harsher. At this point, InDrive is yet to fully expand operations in India and, due to relatively fewer users, it is able to fetch a cheaper price. Will it be the same once its userbase expands in India? Only time will tell.