Top Google managers threaten employees with layoffs if they do not work hard, show results

Just a few days ago, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company has too many employees but too few work. He also warned employees to work efficiently and focus more on how to better improve their products and help customers. Now, as per a report coming from Business Insider, Google warns employees of layoffs.

As per the report, some of the top Google executives have warned employees to either show results or get ready for "there will be blood on the streets". The managers basically hinted that if employees do not boost their performance, they should just get prepared for layoffs. These executives also said that whether the layoffs will happen or not will all depend on the next quarterly earnings.

The publication reported that Google Cloud sales leadership has threatened Google employees with an "overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general" and that if next quarter results are not good they should not "look up" and that "there will be blood on the streets".

Well, things are not going good at Google for quite some time now. A month ago the tech giant announced freezing hiring consideration the ongoing slowdown in the economy. Although Google didn't officially talk about layoffs then, employees feared. That's also because several other Big Tech like Netflix, Microsoft, among others. Microsoft recent laid off nearly 2000 employees, which was possibly a measure of cost cutting.

Last month, Google CEO told employees to improve productivity and asked them for ideas on how to get "better results faster. "There are real concerns that our productivity as a whole is not where it needs to be for the head count we have," Pichai was quoted as saying.

Just a few months ago, Google freezed hiring for two weeks in order to review its headcount and decide future course of action. Later, the company extended the hiring freeze timeline.

Also Read | Apple's next big update: Ads on iPhones, but not the way you think

Also Read | Wait for 5G is over, says PM Modi in his Independence Day speech

Also Read | Amazfit Bip 3 review: Dependable watch under Rs 5000