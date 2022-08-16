Tough times ahead for Google employees, 5 things Sundar Pichai and top execs said about layoffs

Times ahead are tough for Google employees. Just last week, CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google has too many employees but very few work and also asked everyone to work harder than ever before. Now, top Google executives said that "there will be blood on the streets" will the next quarterly results are not good.

As per the latest report, Google executives have warned employees to pull up their socks and work harder. They have asked employees to either show results or get ready for "there will be blood on the streets". Google also paused hiring a few months ago in order to review its headcount and decide future course of action. Now, let's take a quick look at 5 things that CEO Sundar Pichai and top Google executives said about layoffs.

-Starting with the CEO. Just a few days ago, Pichai told employees to improve productivity and also asked them for ideas on how to get "better results faster. "There are real concerns that our productivity as a whole is not where it needs to be for the headcount we have," he said.

-Now, top managers at Google have hinted that if employees do not boost their performance, they should just get prepared for layoffs. These executives also said that whether the layoffs will happen or not will all depend on the next quarterly earnings.

- These top Google executives have warned employees to either show results in the next quarter or get ready for "there will be blood on the streets".

- It is reported, Google's Cloud sales leadership has threatened employees with an "overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general" and that if next quarter results are not good they should not "look up" and that "there will be blood on the streets".

-Pichai recently said that the tech company has too many employees but too few work. The CEO also warned employees to work efficiently and focus more on how to better improve their products and help customers.

