Twitter is testing the ability to create long-form posts

It seems that Twitter is planning to introduce a feature called "Twitter Articles." According to a screenshot shared by Jane Manchun Wong, the social media platform is testing a new way to create articles and long-form posts within the app. If this turns out to be true, then people will be able to able to express themselves in a better way.

Currently, there is a certain character limit per tweet, which makes it a bit difficult for people to write everything in one post. In 2017, the micro-blogging site doubled its character count from 140 to 280 characters. Now, it seems that Twitter is planning to allow users to write longer texts with a new feature called "Twitter Articles."

While there are no details on how Twitter Articles will work, the screenshot suggests that the platform will offer a dedicated section for this feature. It is being said that the feature might not be restricted to certain categories of accounts. This is great as the ability to write without any character limit could offer users a big relief.

However, there are chances that Twitter might offer this feature exclusively to Super Followers or Twitter Blue subscribers, to increase the value of the Blue subscription service. This is currently not available globally and is limited to countries like the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The subscription comes with a monthly charge of $2.99, which is approximately Rs 223 in India. It is also currently unknown whether the microblogging site will monetize articles.

A Twitter spokesperson told CNET that Twitter is "always looking into new ways to help people start and engage in conversations" and that it will share more details about Twitter Articles soon.

In 2020, the company launched "continuous threads" that help attach multiple tweets to the primary tweet to make a longer post more readable and easier to follow. However, Twitter didn't remove the 280-character limit per tweet for threads. But, users who struggle to put everything in one tweet might soon get some relief with the Twitter Articles feature.