Twitter is working on a new feature to allow long-form posts

One of the key features of Twitter and a reason behind its success and popularity is the 280-character limit for posts that keep all expressions brief on the platform. However, there are situations where users are left wanting and to be able to amply express what they feel, and Twitter has tried to address this issue by allowing people to post threads.

Now, it appears that Twitter might be working on a new feature that is going to support long-form posts better.

Social media tipster and reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has discovered that Twitter is working on a new feature called Twitter Articles. Now, not much is known about this feature as of now, but it looks like it is going to allow users to write full articles on Twitter without having to worry about the 280-character limit.

Twitter is working on “Twitter Articles” and the ability to create one within Twitter



Possibility a new longform format on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Srk3E6R5sz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 2, 2022

Wong shared a screenshot of the new feature and what can be surmised from that is the fact that Twitter Articles might get its own dedicated tab or section, as we’ve seen with Spaces and the Explore tab. However, it is too early to know for certain and there isn’t enough information out there, yet. It also remains to be seen if Twitter is going to put in a separate character limit for the Articles section.

The Articles feature is currently under development and it has not been rolled out to users yet and Twitter has also not officially commented anything about this development yet. And there is also no knowing if and when this feature might roll out, or if Twitter might scrap it altogether.

Besides Articles, Twitter has also been testing another new feature called Flock that will allow users to create a list of about 150 users to create a Flock. This works like the Close Friends’ list on Instagram where users can decide whether they want all their followers to see their story or they want to save it for a small list of people instead. Twitter Flock will similarly let users limit their tweet’s visibility to a select group of people and only this lot will be able to reply to these tweets.

