Twitter may soon let you change your voice on Spaces

Twitter has been working on a lot of interesting features of late. The latest feature that the micro-blogging site was spotted working on would let users add voice effects to their voice on Spaces. The feature is reportedly called "Voice Transformer" and it can be used to modify people's voices on Twitter's audio application, Spaces. The feature would let users change the pitch of their voice or add effects to it.

Noted tipster Jane Manchun Wong had reported that Twitter is working on Voice Transformer for Spaces. "Twitter is working on Voice Transformer for @TwitterSpaces which changes your voice pitch or adds echo to your audio," she wrote. The news was later confirmed by Danny Singh from Twitter's research team. Manchun said that the feature is going to be helpful for people who want to maintain anonymity or dysphoria from their own voice.

Twitter rolled out its Clubhouse-like audio room Spaces in June 2020 for its iOS users, and it was rolled out for Android users in March. However, unlike Clubhouse, Twitter has not rolled out a standalone app for Spaces, the application is available within the Twitter app. The Twitter Spaces has been received pretty well by the users as it is now used to host live audio concerts, discussion panels. It does require an invitation to get started, and it is pretty easier to use Spaces plus there can be more audience on Twitter Spaces than any other standalone audio app.

Twitter also announced that it is updating its terms of service and new privacy policy. The new policy is going to affect Twitter Spaces as well. The company revealed that it will analyse data from Spaces to provide audio transcriptions, to review for potential violations of the Twitter Rules

"Our Privacy Policy now shares more details about what participating in or hosting a Space means for your data. We analyze data from Spaces to provide audio transcriptions, to review for potential violations of the Twitter Rules, and to make improvements to the way the feature works. As a reminder, all Spaces are currently public, so your presence in a Space and anything you broadcast when you use Twitter Spaces is also public," Twitter said in its blog.