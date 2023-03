Edtech unicorn upGrad has laid off 120 employees, which is almost 30 per cent of the total workforce, at its subsidiary that was acquired in 2021.

This is the second round of layoffs at the Ronnie Screwvala-run edtech. According to Financial Express, the job cuts are an attempt to cut costs at the subsidiary, Impartus Innovations, which was bought for Rs 150 crore in a cash and stock deal.