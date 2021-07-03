Vivo reportedly working on smartphone with integrated flying camera

Vivo is said to be experimenting a lot with its smartphone cameras. After unveiling a phone with a gimbal system, Vivo is reportedly working on a smartphone with an integrated flying camera. The reports reveal that Vivo is working on a camera that will have drone-like capabilities. It can get detached from the smartphone and fly in the air to capture aerial images or shoot videos. Vivo is said to be filed a patent for the smartphone with the World Intellectual Property Office in December 2020. A sketch of the purported Vivo phone with a flying camera has surfaced on the Internet.

The sketch of the Vivo phone with a flying camera was first spotted by Dutch publication Lets Go Digital. The sketch shows a smartphone with a pull-out compartment at the edge of the phone. The camera compartment houses four propellors to make it fly up in the air, there is also a built-in battery compartment. There are two cameras along with three infrared sensors to avoid collision when it flies in the air. The first camera takes the front aerial view while the other is placed to capture footage below. The patent shows that the camera compartment can be pulled out completely from the smartphone. The smartphone may house more than two cameras, there could be a third and fourth camera too to capture the surrounding well.

The flying camera is expected to be pretty small because it will be housed inside a smartphone. However, a patent does not necessarily confirm that the company will bring a phone like this to the market. There are fewer chances of such parents turning into reality. Smartphone companies file a lot of patents but only a handful of them get launched in the market.

Vivo had earlier launched a smartphone with a gimbal camera. The Vivo X50 Pro features Vivo's gimbal system and uses 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 13-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB. It features a 6.56 inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz. The Vivo X50 Pro runs on Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone is priced at Rs 49,990 in India.