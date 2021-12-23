Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro with dual selfie cameras launched, prices start at roughly Rs 33,000 

Vivo has launched the Vivo S12 series, it consists of two devices Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro. The S12 series handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity processors and pack up to 12GB of RAM.

The Vivo S12 is the more affordable variant of the lineup that was unveiled with a design similar to that of the Pro variant. However, it ditches the curved screen offered on the Pro variant.

The Vivo S12 comes with a smaller 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes in the same memory configurations as its Pro counterpart.

Additionally, the vanilla Vivo S12 packs a 4,200 mAh battery with similar 44W charging support. The phone also runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 11. The Vivo S12 runs on a Dimensity 1100 chipset paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The S12's rear camera setup has a 108-megapixel primary shooter, which is coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The same triple camera unit is also available on the Vivo S12 Pro. However, the Pro model's main camera carries support for OIS (optical image stabilisation).

The Vivo S12 sells for CNY2,799 (approx. Rs. 33,000) for the base 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant and CNY2,999 (Rs. Rs. 35,500) for the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. There are three colour options; Gold, Blue, Black.

The S12 Pro on the other hand flaunts a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2376 × 1080 pixel resolution, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate. The display can go as high as 1300 nits and is also HDR10+ certified.

The Vivo S12 Pro packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The phone runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 11. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Vivo S12 Pro is available in Warm Gold, Islet Blue, and Shining Black colour options.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The Vivo S12 Pro is priced at Yuan 3,399 (approx. Rs. 40,200) for the 8GB RAM+128GB variant while the 12GB RAM+256GB variant retails at Yuan 3,699 ($Rs. 45,000).

In related news, Vivo also launched its latest Watch 2. It has a 46mm case, the circular dial has a neat finish, with two tiny buttons on the side. The smartwatch has a 515mAh battery that runs for seven days on just a single charge. Other common features such as heart rate measurement, GPS tracking, and a step counter are also present.