Vivo V23 and V23 Pro set to launch in India on January 5

The Vivo V23 series is all set to launch in India on January 5. The company has officially confirmed the launch date of its first 2022 smartphone via its social media handles. The new V series will include a standard model and a Pro variant. Both the smartphones will come with support for 5G.

Flipkart has also published a dedicated Vivo V23 launch page, which not only gives launch details, but also reveals the design of the new devices. The poster suggests that the Vivo V23 series will arrive with a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary camera.

It is currently unknown whether both the phones will offer a similar camera setup. If leaks are to be believed, the Vivo S12 Pro could come with a 108MP primary rear sensor, which one will mostly find on a few mid-range Xiaomi Redmi phones.

On the front, there will be a dual rear camera setup. One of them could be a 50-megapixel primary sensor, as per several reports. The posters clearly hint that the key selling point of the Vivo 23 series will be cameras, which has always been the case with Vivo phones.

The listing also confirms that the devices will pack a curved display and feature a slim profile. It will come with a colour changing glass panel, which basically means that users will notice a shift in hues on the back panel when light will hit it from different angles. This will only be available with the Sunshine Gold colour, according to the listing. The device will also be available in a blue-green colour combination.

Besides, the rumour mill suggests that the Vivo V23 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which is also powering the OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone. It could be backed by 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V23 series is said to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

The devices are expected to ship with Android 12 out of the box. It is also being rumoured that the Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro smartphones could be rebranded models of Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro handsets that were launched recently in China.

As the teaser of the phone is listed on Flipkart, it is quite obvious that the upcoming Vivo V23 series will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. But, the Chinese company is expected to reveal more details in the coming days.