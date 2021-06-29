Vivo X60t Pro+ launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC and 120Hz display

Vivo has launched its flagship phone dubbed the X60t Pro+. It is the latest entrant in the well-received X60 series of phones. The series comprises the Vivo X60 Curved Screen Version, X60t, X60 Pro+, X60 Pro, and the X60.

The Vivo X60t Pro+ comes with a 6.56 inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2376 pixels.

X60t Pro+ packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel GN1 Sensor with an f/1.57 lens, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with Gimbal stabilisation and an f/2.2 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.98 lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/3.4 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 lens.

The Vivo X60T Pro+ comes equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It also has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, and a 4200 mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. It claims to last for up to 12.7 hours of 4G talk time and up to 276 hours of 4G standby time.

There will be a choice of two different storage and RAM options for the handset, which will be 8GB and 128GB, and 12GB and 256GB, as the device does not feature expandable storage.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X60t Pro+ include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include a colour temperature sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a laser-focussing sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner on X60t Pro+.

It has HDR10+ certification that guarantees dramatic video display. It also supports HDR video playback for films and documentaries on Netflix and streaming TV series. It has support for dual SIM, and the fingerprint scanner has been integrated into the display.

Furthermore, The smartphone is available in Classic Orange colour Dark Blue. The X60t Pro+ runs Android 11 and OriginOS UI 1.0.

The X60 Pro+ has been launched in China and is available in two options 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. They carry price tags of CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs. 57,000) and CNY 5,999 (approx. 69,000), respectively.