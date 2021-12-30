Vodafone Idea RedX plans give access to one year of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, check details

Vodafone Idea RedX plans or its premium postpaid plans are giving users access to major OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. These plans are flagship postpaid plans from the telco and users are required to register for a locking period of six months. All Vodafone RedX plans are priced over Rs 1000. Vodafone Idea is currently offering one flagship REDX postpaid plan at Rs 1099 and two-family postpaid plans priced at Rs 1699 and Rs 2299.

Vi Rs 1099 postpaid plan: The Vi Rs 1099 postpaid plan is a flagship postpaid plan from Vi that gives unlimited data and 100SMS per month along with access to one year of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV. The plan also gives access to a year of Netflix, 1-year membership to Amazon Prime, and access to Disney+ Hotstar and VIP access to Vi movies and TV. It also gives access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost, 4 times a year.



Vi also has top-tier family postpaid plans priced at Rs 1699 and Rs 2299. The Rs 1299 plan gives 300GB data and five connections. It gives access to Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV. The Rs 1699 and Rs 2299 plans are REDX plans and give unlimited data with 3 and 5 connections respectively. The plans also give access to Prime Video, Netflix, and Vi movies and TV.

Vi Rs 1699 postpaid plan: TThe Rs 1699 postpaid plan is a recently introduced postpaid plan that includes unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls. It comes with unlimited data benefits and 100 SMS per day or 3000 SMSes per month. The plan gives access to three connections. Apart from this, Vi's Rs 1699 postpaid plan also offers free annual subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar for the primary connections while the secondary connections get access to Vi movies and TV. Users also get access to international and domestic lounges at least four times a year. Vodafone further claims to give an international roaming pack for 7 days worth Rs 2999 along with access to free airport lounge access 4 times per year with 1 international for primary members and special ISD rates to 14 countries including the US, UK, Middle East, amongst others.

Vi Rs 2299 postpaid plan: The next postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea is priced at Rs 2299. It gives unlimited data along with 3000 SMS. The plan gives access to five connections in which the primary connection get unlimited calls and SMS while the secondary connection gets access to unlimited data, unlimited calls and 1000 SMS. The additional benefits of the plan are the same as the above stated plan.