Voice Notes return to X Chat: Here’s how the feature will work

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has reintroduced Voice Notes to X Chat, allowing users to send audio messages once again. The feature was previously removed from the platform, but now it is available in both one-on-one and group chats, though it will not be extended to public posts.

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Announcing the update in a post, the company said, “Voice Notes on XChat is finally here,” to refine the chat experience on the platform as rivals like WhatsApp continue to dominate the instant messaging platform.

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Voice Notes makes a comeback: What’s new

As per the company announcement, the Voice Notes is rolling out within X Chat, the direct messaging interface of the X app. To start an audio message, click on the voice input icon placed alongside the text box. To record, users need to press and hold the button while speaking.

Voice Notes on XChat are finally here. pic.twitter.com/u1oEzoyFc0 — Chat (@chat) April 9, 2026

The feature also has an alternative way where users can press and then swipe up to record the audio. This way, they can keep recording hands-free.

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The voice messages feature is quite common on most of the messaging apps. Therefore, by bringing it back, X may be planning to catch up with other platforms and make X Chat easier for people within the app who like sending audio instead of typing.

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The X Chat also supports features like editing or deleting messages, blocking users, screenshot notifications, sharing files, video calls, and more. Therefore, the comeback also aligned with Elon Musk’s vision of turning X into an “everything app.”

Apart from this, the company is also testing financial features such as X Money, which will likely offer payments service within the X app, and it is also reportedly being tested as a separate app.