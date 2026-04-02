SpaceX eyes historic $75 billion IPO: Here’s how Elon Musk plans to strengthen ‘Muskonomy’ vision

SpaceX’s confidential filing for what could become the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history signals more than a blockbuster market debut; it marks a major step in Elon Musk’s effort to scale what insiders increasingly call the “muskonomy,” an interconnected web of ventures spanning Tesla, The Boring Company, xAI and Neuralink.

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With plans to raise more than $75 billion at a potential valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion, surpassing even Saudi Aramco’s record IPO, the listing could reshape how capital flows into space, artificial intelligence and next-generation infrastructure, while giving SpaceX the financial firepower to accelerate its ambitions beyond rockets and satellites into a tightly integrated technology ecosystem.

When can SpaceX go public?

SpaceX has already moved ahead with its filing with US regulators. Now, the company will go through a review phase by the authorities, which will take between 45 and 75 days, and the government could also provide comments for revisions.

Then, the official documents will be released and presented to investors. Now, based on the timeline and projections, SpaceX could go public as early as June 2026.

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How SpaceX IPO strengthens Musk’s “muskonomy” vision

SpaceX is gradually expanding its footprint across space, tech and AI, and now today is much more than a rocket company. The company is already a crucial player for the US space missions, and it also serves large government contracts.

Despite its expanded services, SpaceX generates the majority of revenue from its satellite internet service, Starlink. It has also acquired xAI, Musk’s AI startup behind the Grok chatbot. Therefore, Elon Musk leads rockets, satellites and AI under one umbrella, strengthening his growing “muskonomy.”

How SpaceX IPO will help in its ambitions?

Despite strong revenues, SpaceX's IPO could provide the capital needed to fund its bigger ambitions, such as developing Starship, a next-generation rocket designed for missions to the Moon and Mars, as these projects require immense revenue backup and could take years to complete.

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SpaceX also plans to build orbital infrastructure, including ​data centres in space. Now, with xAI coming under its footprint, the company will require additional funds to train advanced AI models the needs huge computing power, and estimates suggest the AI business could be spending close to $1 billion every month.

By going public, SpaceX can access much larger pools of money. This will help it compete with AI rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.

The strategy behind going public

The IPO will give SpaceX fresh capital and provide publicly traded shares, which can be used for deals, partnerships and employee rewards. Previously, it used to raise money privately from big investors.

Reports suggest SpaceX is going for a dual-class share structure. This means insiders, including Musk, will still keep strong control over the company even after it goes public, something many big tech firms already do.

