What is Bitcoin or crypto coin? For some, it is investment so important they will borrow money to buy it

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum are all buzzwords right now. There is a lot of chatter. There is talk of the Indian government putting a ban on cryptocurrencies. There is chatter around their future potential and how they are making people rich. Some experts call crypto a bubble, or like how Ayushman Khurana mockingly says in an ad "saab hawa hai." Some experts believe they will save ordinary people from government and bank tyranny. So much talk! But what do regular people in India think of Bitcoin? To know we asked some.

There are essentially two sides to this story: There are many in India who have heard of Bitcoin and believe that something exciting is happening around it, but they are not convinced enough with it to put money in it.

Then there are regular small-time investors who have not only heard of Bitcoin, but they are also invested in it. Whether they have invested in it fully-knowing well its nature is something that is debatable. But they all essentially say one thing: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are one good way to get rich quickly.

This belief in "get rich quickly through Bitcoin" is primarily why so many Indians are now dabbling in cryptocurrencies. According to broker discovery and comparison platform BrokerChooser, India now has the highest number of crypto owners in the world.

It is a way to be part of future



"Bitcoin is not only a way to grow your money, but it is also a way to be part of the future," says 30-year-old Debashish Kashyap, a senior analyst with a consulting firm. He's been investing in Bitcoin since 2015. Kashyap is an avid tech website reader and loves to try his hands on new technology.

"I as a cryptocurrency investor firmly believe that decentralised currencies will offer a common investment platform for cheap and faster ways of remittance." Kashyap to date has invested up to Rs 4 lakhs in Bitcoin and has received 100 percent returns. Or so he says.

Will even borrow money for Bitcoin if needed



Another believer in Bitcoin is 31-year-old Nadeem Khan, an interior designer in Noida. He says that he has received quick and high returns from Bitcoin.

"My friends told me about Bitcoin first in 2016 after which I started investing in it. I put my full faith in Bitcoin because it has given me really good returns in the worst of my times. Of course, I've had my share of bad days too but I managed to sail through and covered my losses," he says.

Nadeem has so far invested around Rs 7 lakh in cryptocurrency. He suffered a loss of Rs 2.5 lakhs in 2018 when India effectively banned crypto-currency transactions to purchase goods and services in the real world.

"I had to put my money on hold for a very long time and that impacted my other expenses. Thankfully I managed to sell it when the prices were favourable. I find Bitcoin the best way to invest your money. I can even borrow money to invest in it if needed," he says.

Better growth than other investments



More converts to Bitcoin? Yes, there are many in India. Shantanu is one of them. "There are several other platforms to invest your money but it wouldn't be wrong to say that Bitcoin is one of the fastest and better mediums to grow your money", says 34-year-old Shantanu. "Other investment avenues do not give you such huge profits in a short span of time. This is why I have invested in it. Yes, there is a risk of loss too so it depends on your risk-taking appetite."

Some don't understand but ride the wave



Investors like Rashmi are new to Bitcoin and are still in the process of understanding how it all works. She read about how Bitcoin has grown over years and that sparked her interest in cryptocurrency. But when she saw advertisements, the recent ones that have been called misleading, and saw celebrities endorsing cryptocurrencies she became convinced.

"Seeing celebrities like Ranvir Singh and Ayushman Khurana do ads for Bitcoin -- spells confidence and increases our trust," says 26-year-old Rashmi who works with American Express. "I have invested a small amount." Though going forward, she is thinking of investing some more, and larger sums, in cryptocurrencies.

For some cryptocurrencies are a social media platform



While most people are trying to get rich by investing in crypto-currencies, some are doing so because it helps them acquire an aura and friends. College student Nihaal, 22, started Bitcoin trading after coming in contact with a group of friends who voraciously read about cryptocurrency and invested in it.

"My friends told me about this. It was difficult to understand at first so I read a lot about it and then invested a very small amount in it. Our canteen talks are mostly about cryptocurrency and I can say that Bitcoin has given me a cool group to hang out with," he says.

Want to be part of a revolution



Sameer Singh, a 26-year-old entrepreneur, spends almost 20 hours of his day on cryptocurrency trading. "I am a big-time tech enthusiast. Bitcoin is tech-based and that is my first reason to join the virtual currency world. The second reason is my keen interest in Blockchain technology. I have read a lot on this and I strongly believe that this technology has the potential to bring revolution across the globe," he says.

Singh feels that everything upgrades itself with time and so should we. "There was a time when taxi drivers were assumed to be less-educated but today look how they are using apps to seek passengers. That's an upgrade. Cryptocurrency is also a kind of upgrade in which we move from conventional assets to technology-based assets," he says.

But some find it morally repugnant



While there is a group that blindly puts its faith in Bitcoin, there are many that still prefer staying away from cryptocurrency. Robin Clarence, 34-year-old, says he sees cryptocurrencies as gambling. "I prefer to stay away from Bitcoin trading. First, because I find it against my ethics. And second, because it is yet not government approved. Clarence also dislikes stock marketing.

Lack of guidelines are not liked by everyone



Cryptocurrency is not regulated in India and that is a primary reason why many are hesitant to invest in this platform. 37-year-old Sudhanshu Jha, a technical architect with TCS says he is not investing in cryptocurrencies because there is no authentic information and guidelines available from the government on this.

" I know people who have invested in this and have seen profits also but a person like me feels investing in equities is safer than Bitcoin," he says.

Sainik Das, a 39-year-old government employee, also states similar reasons for not looking to invest in Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies. "I may give it a thought if the government approves it but for now it is a big no for me," he says.

It's just black money



Another interesting reason why some stay away from Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies is that there is a perception that only people with black money dabble in them. Siddharth Malkania, an advocate, feels that since cryptocurrency is not government-regularised, it offers an avenue to people to invest black money.

"I would invest if I had surplus money that I could risk, but for now I have no inclination towards cryptocurrency trading. This is my hard-earned money we are talking about and I would prefer to invest it in some legal and authentic place," he says.

Here is what an expert has to say...



Asutosh Mishra, head of Institutional Equity Research at Ashika Stock Broking talks about cryptocurrency with us. He states that crypto is a promising technology but long-term use of it in its current form remains questionable.

"There are more than 10000 cryptocurrencies in existence and most of them could become redundant in the future. Only a few of them would survive. I would suggest investing a very small part of your savings in Crypto to experience the technology. Invest only that much which you can afford to lose and it does not impact your day-to-day finances," he says.