WhatsApp Companion mode spotted: What it is and how does it work?

The latest beta update suggests that WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Companion mode that might make it easier for users to log into a different phone. It is being said that this is an extension of the multi-device feature that was added to the platform a few months back, but that doesn't seem to be the case. WaBetaInfo has spotted the new feature in the 2.22.11.10 Android beta version of WhatsApp. Here's everything you need to know.

WhatsApp Companion mode: What is it? Why is it different from multi-device feature?

The cited source has shared a screenshot of the feature that shows WhatsApp might soon offer a Companion mode. It will allow users to link their WhatsApp account to another smartphone. While WaBetaInfo claims that the mode is related to the multi-device feature, that doesn't seem to be the case. It appears that one won't be able to use the messaging app on both the phones as the screenshot shows that WhatsApp will log you out of the primary device once you successfully log into the second phone.

The report says that WhatsApp will also remove all the data from the primary device. Those who will back up the chats and media to third-party services like Google Drive or iCloud will be able to access all the chats on the second phone. All this sounds familiar to you? This is because WhatsApp already allows you to log into another phone using your primary smartphone, after which you lose access to the messaging app on the previous phone.

So, how is the new feature different from this? Well, one of the previous reports suggests that WhatsApp is just trying to make it easier for people to access chats on a different phone. An earlier report of WaBetaInfo suggested that one will just be required to scan the QR code to log in to another phone, instead of entering the phone number and then waiting for the OTP. As of now, nothing is officially confirmed. We might get more clarity on this feature through upcoming updates.

What is the current multi-device feature?

Currently, WhatsApp allows you to link one account to up to four devices at a time. For example, users can access their WhatsApp messages on their laptops as well as their work PC without a phone. Users just need the smartphone at a time when they need to connect WhatsApp to any other device. This is done by just scanning the QR code using their smartphone.

Once you give access to your WhatsApp account, you will be able to use the messaging app even when your primary phone is switched off. This is a great feature as there are times when your phone's battery is dead and you need WhatsApp to connect with someone on an urgent basis. So, you will be able to do it on your laptop too.