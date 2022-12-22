WhatsApp could soon launch a new verification feature for set up process

WhatsApp is working on a new verification feature to help people offer better security while logging into new devices. WabetaInfo has spotted the new feature in the beta version and shared screenshots to reveal what it will look like. People will see a new verification feature when they try to set up WhatsApp on a new device, which will send you a 6-digit code within the app.

This seems like a very useful feature because there are times when people accidentally share the verification code with the wrong people. So, now people will get the verification code within the WhatsApp app and this will be sent to the primary device. One of the biggest advantages of this is that if someone is trying to access your account, you will immediately get to know because the app will send a code to your screen.

The verification code will be visible on the main page of the app, as per the screenshots. Even if you are chatting with someone, the app will likely show the new verification code. WhatsApp hasn't yet confirmed the launch of this feature.

The feature has been spotted in the latest Android 2.23.1.11 beta version of the messaging app. It is currently unknown when the feature could be released for the stable version. But, the company isn't expected to take very long time to push it out because this is an important feature. There are no details on whether this will also arrive on iOS. There are chances that WhatsApp could first decide to test it on the iOS version and then release the feature on both platforms at once.

Until then, people can try out other new features that WhatsApp has rolled out. The app now offers the option to create polls in the app and one can also hide their online presence in the app. One also has the option to create a big community on WhatsApp. People can also record long voice messages or leave it in half because WhatsApp automatically saves it. You continue recording a message any time you want.

The app has also added the ability to undo "delete for me" messages. This basically saves you from embarrassment in case you have sent any wrong message with an error. However, the platform will offer a five-second window to reverse it by placing an undo button. You can then delete the actual message immediately by tapping on "delete for everyone" button.