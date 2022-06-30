WhatsApp feature alert: iOS, Android beta app shows users can react to messages with any emoji

WhatsApp might refresh its Reactions feature very soon. The company is working on adding new emojis support for its Message Reactions feature, which was launched earlier this year. Since its rollout, users can only react to a message via six different emojis.

The company might push an update soon, which will allow users to react to messages with an emoji of their choice. According to WABeta, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.15.7 and WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.14.0.71 offer the ability to react to messages with any emoji.

In order to verify if the feature is already enabled for your WhatsApp account, you need to try to react to a message. Users can do so by long-pressing on a message and tapping on the "+" sign on the right. The six emojis - Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and thanks/high-five - will continue to remain as the standard reaction emojis.

The feature is currently available only for beta users. WhatsApp is expected to make the feature available to all users in the coming weeks. As of now, there is no official word on the release timeline of the feature.

In related news, the company is also working on another feature that will let users quietly exit WhatsApp groups without letting other members know. Only group admins will be notified when you leave a group. The feature is not available yet, not even for beta users. There is no word on when the feature will roll out to users.