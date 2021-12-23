WhatsApp in 2021: List of best features launched this year

In 2021, WhatsApp introduced a lot of features to improve your chat experience. Even after receiving heavy criticism for its new privacy policy, WhatsApp still remains one of the best messaging apps, purely because of the unlimited features and simplified experience offered by the company. This year, the platform launched quite a few useful and unique features. These include encryption for chat backups, Joinable group calls, View Once, and more. Let's take a look at the list of best features that WhatsApp added to its app in 2021.

WhatsApp in 2021: Best features launched this year

Encryption for chat backups

This is one of the best features that WhatsApp offers to its users. It was introduced to help users protect their chats if they plan to back up chats to third-party sites. The end-to-end encryption feature for cloud backups is not enabled by default and one will have to manually do that. You can simply head to the Settings section > Chats > Chat Backups > End-to-End Encrypted Backups and then enable it by following the on-screen instructions. You will get an option to add a password for your backup or you can use a 64-bit encryption key to protect your chats. It should be noted that you won't be able to restore your encrypted chats if you forget the password or key.

Disappearing photos

The platform also added a disappearing photos feature, which is officially known as 'View Once.' It lets you send a photo that will disappear once the receiver opens it and leaves the chat. This is a useful feature if you don't want the other person to store your photos in the gallery. In case you are wondering, no, the images cannot be downloaded.

However, there is a loophole. One will be able to take a screenshot or screen recording of the shared media after opening it. In addition to this, the sender will also not be alerted if the receiver takes a screenshot of the images, as per WhatsApp's blog. Furthermore, the receiver can use a secondary phone to capture the pictures.

It should be noted that the feature is not enabled by default and you will have to select View Once media each time you send a view once photo or video.

Joinable group calls

This was one of the much-needed features as there are times when you are not able to join group calls initially and wish to join them later. If you are familiar with this feature, then you might have noticed that WhatsApp displays a Tap to join option in the call log on WhatsApp, which lets you join an ongoing group call even if you missed it initially. So, you just need to tap on that option to join the call. One will also notice an 'Ignore' button on the call info screen, which allows you to ignore a call and join it later from the Calls tab.

Desktop Calling

This is another one of the best WhatsApp features that the platform released in 2021. The messaging service still hasn't offered the calling feature for the web version, but if you want to use it on your laptop or PC, then you can use the Desktop version of WhatsApp. However, one will only be able to place one-on-one calls from the desktop app. The company promised that it will add the group voice and video calls feature in the future.

Multi-device feature

By introducing the multi-device feature, WhatsApp made it easier to use the messaging app on different devices without staying connected to the primary phone. In case you are unaware, you will notice this feature in the 'Linked devices' section, which is visible in the three-dotted menu, located on the top right corner of the WhatsApp app.

You will find a 'Multi-device beta' feature, which lets you link up to four devices without keeping your main phone online. It is worth pointing out that you will have to use your main device to use WhatsApp on the Web, Desktop, or Portal at the initial stage. After this, you don't need to go through the same process, but if your primary smartphone remains disconnected for over 14 days, then the linked devices will automatically be logged out. It should be noted that some of the messages might not be visible on the other platforms, but you will notice them on your primary phone.

Disappearing chats

This feature is similar to the 'Secret chats' feature offered by Telegram and Vanish mode offered by Instagram. It is self-explanatory. It was introduced in December last year, but the company improved this feature and you can now even set this feature as default, which you will have to do manually.

You can also turn off the 'default timer' feature if you don't want all your chats to disappear. You can simply choose the basic disappearing messages feature. It is not enabled by default and when you turn it on, it will not affect your old messages. WhatsApp notifies you when anyone enables the disappearing messages feature, which helps you understand that all the messages will disappear after some point. Users can make all the chats disappear after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

However, there is a loophole and one should note that people can take screenshots or click pictures of the chat from another smartphone. This further defeats the purpose of using this feature in the first place, but you don't have any option. Alternatively, privacy-conscious users can use Telegram's secret chats feature for a slightly better experience.

Transfer chat history from iOS to Android

Earlier this year, WhatsApp also added the ability to transfer chats from iPhone to Android devices. This is yet another useful feature and one can use it to securely move their WhatsApp chats. However, one will need a USB-C to lightning cable to use this chat history transfer feature. In addition to this, this feature is not visible to all the Android phone users and one will find it on Samsung devices running Android 10 or higher. When WhatsApp introduced this feature, it promised that the same would also be made available for more Android devices in the near future.