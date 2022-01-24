WhatsApp is testing a major security feature for web and desktop: Report

WhatsApp seems to have no plans to slow down as the company is working on a lot of features. Just recently, WaBetaInfo reported that the messaging service is testing the ability to help people migrate chat history from Android phones to iOS. Now, a fresh report claims that the platform is testing a major security feature for its desktop and web version.

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to add two-step verification, purely to offer more security, as a lot of people rely on this messaging app for both work and personal usage. While the service already offers biometric authentication support for the web and desktop version, the new one will give users additional security and protection against scams.

The desktop and web users will soon be able to set two-step verification. As per the screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo, one will get two options to enable this feature. WhatsApp will let you set a PIN or add an email address.

"When there is a registration of your WhatsApp account, after entering the 6-digit code, a personal PIN will be required to log into the account. WhatsApp wants to make it easier to manage two-step verification everywhere, so they are working on introducing the feature on the web/desktop client in a future update," the report stated.

The same feature is already available for mobile users. As of now, it is unknown as to when this will be available for public beta testers as the cited source says that the feature is currently in its early development phase. But WhatsApp is expected to offer this feature this year.

How to protect your WhatsApp account?

Currently, mobile users can enable the fingerprint authentication feature as well as two-step verification. This way, if someone has your smartphone, they won't be able to access your WhatsApp chats as the app will ask the person to enter a security PIN or scan fingerprint.

The fingerprint lock feature is visible in the Privacy section of the app. For two-step verification, just head to Settings > Account. Once you enable biometric authentication on your smartphone, you will also be required to first unlock the app before linking to the account.