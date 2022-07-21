WhatsApp rolls out Android to iOS chat history migration for all users

After months of testing, WhatsApp is finally rolling out the ability to transfer chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Changing phones with different operating systems was a herculean task till some time ago but not anymore. Users had to rely heavily on third party apps to transfer their chat history from their Android to iPhone and vice versa. However, things have changed now as WhatsApp announced the world wide roll out of the Android to iOS.

"A new way to keep the chats that mean the most. Today, you'll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices" WhatsApp made the announcement on Twitter.

Here is what you will need to transfer your data

Android OS Lollipop, SDK 21 or above, or Android 5 or above installed on your Android device

iOS 15.5 or above installed on your iPhone

Move to iOS app installed on your Android phone

WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above on your new device

WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above on your old device

Use the same phone number as your old phone on your new device

Your iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings to pair with the Move to iOS app and move data from your Android phone

Both of your devices must be connected to a power source

Both of your devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network or you'll need to connect your Android device to your iPhone's hotspot

Migrate from Android to iPhone

Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts.

A code will be displayed on your iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android phone.

Tap Continue and follow the on-screen prompts.

Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.

Tap START on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. You'll be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared.

Tap NEXT to return to the Move to iOS app.

Tap CONTINUE to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Tap Start when prompted, and allow the process to complete.

Finish activating your new device and you'll see your chats waiting for you.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399