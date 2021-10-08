WhatsApp starts rolling out end-to-end encryption for cloud backups for beta testers

WhatsApp has been long rumoured to be testing end-to-end encryption for cloud back-ups. This means that WhatsApp will now protect that chats that are backed up in Google Drive and iCloud. As per the latest reports, WhatsApp has already started rolling out end-to-end encryption for iOS and Android beta testers. WhatsApp currently provides end-to-end encryption for chats that means nobody apart from the sender and receiver can access the chats, not even WhatsApp and Facebook. Soon the feature will be enabled for the chat backups.

As per wabetainfo report, WhatsApp is rolling out the possibility to encrypt your backup using end-to-end encryption. If you enable end-to-end encryption, you will be able to secure your backup on iCloud from unauthorized access. WhatsApp was first spotted testing the feature on the iOS beta app. The messaging app was also testing a similar feature for the Android beta app as well. The report states that when your chat backup is end-to-end encrypted, not even WhatsApp, Facebook and Apple can read the content because it's encrypted using a password or a 64-digit encryption key.

"In order to protect your backup using end-to-end encryption, you can choose a personal password or a 64-bit encryption key. Note that WhatsApp cannot help you to restore your chat history from an encrypted backup if you lose the password, so be sure to save it in a safe place. If the feature is not enabled for your WhatsApp account, the next beta updates should help you to receive the feature," the report noted.

The screenshots reveal that the end-to-end encryption would be an opt-in feature in both iOS snd Android. Meaning, you will have to manually enable the feature to safeguard your chat backups from unauthorised access. To enable the feature, you can go to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Chat Backup > End-to-end Encrypted Backup. WhatsApp is currently rolling out the feature for selected users only, if you do not find the end-to-end encryption option yet, you may get it in future updates if you are a beta tester.