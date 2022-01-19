WhatsApp testing feature to allow users to report issues related to app from chat

WhatsApp has been working on a lot of interesting features of late. The messaging app was recently spotted testing an in-app chat support feature. Meaning, WhatsApp is now working on the ability to let users contact and receive support within the chat. Beta testers on iOS and Android have spotted the in-app chat support feature. Interestingly, WhatsApp had previously tested a similar feature on the beta version of the app but it was scrapped before a stable rollout.

As per WhatsApp features tracker, Wabetanifo, on version 2.22.3.5 of WhatsApp for Android and version 22.2.72 of WhatsApp for iOS, the in-app chat support feature was spotted. Currently, if you tap on Help and then Contact Us, a separate window will appear where you will be asked to submit your concerns along with a picture of the same attached. You are not redirected to a chat window. However, in the beta versions, when you go to Settings > Help > Contact us, a new message is displayed, which says, "we will respond to you in a WhatsApp chat." Users then receive a WhatsApp message from the verified account of the messaging app. The verified WhatsApp account has a green tick mark.

"When you contact WhatsApp, some information is shared in order to understand what's wrong with your WhatsApp accounts, such as your phone number, network information (if you're connected to WhatsApp by using 3G, LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi), your WhatsApp and OS versions: this information may help them understand your issue and it's optional," the report says. The feature is currently being tested, so we do not know whether the feature will be rolled out to non-beta users. The ability to report issues from within the chat will help users express their concerns freely. Users will also get prompt responses from the app about their issues.

On a related note, WhatsApp is working on new drawing tools. It has been reported that WhatsApp will add new pencils and tools to draw on images and videos. This means that you can now scribble on pictures and videos before sending them. WhatsApp currently has only one pencil, but it will get new pencil options. The pencil would come in different sizes— a thicker one and a slimmer one. The report also revealed that users will get an option of blurring some parts of the images. The tool is also under development. The features are expected to be rolled out for WhatsApp for Android beta