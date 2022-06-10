WhatsApp to improve your chat backup experience: Here's how

It seems that WhatsApp is planning to improve your chat backup experience. The platform is working on a new feature that will be appreciated by privacy-conscious users. According to a report published by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow people to export their chat backups stored on Google Drive. Here's everything we know so far.

WhatsApp users could soon get an option to store all their chats locally on their device from a third-party service. Currently, one gets the option to back up all the chats to Google Drive and you don't have full control over it. With the addition of the new option, users will be able to move chat backups to their phone's local storage space and one will also get the option to add them again to Google Drive.

WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot of the feature that gives a glimpse of the feature may work or look like. It shows that the platform will add the Export backup option in the Chat backup settings to allow people to change the location of their backups. The backup will include full chat history such as messages, images, videos, and other media files, as per the report.

Earlier this year, WABetaInfo also suggested that WhatsApp might be planning to put a certain limit on Google Drive's WhatsApp backups. So, if the company implements this, then users can export their chat backups to their phone's local storage space when they reach the particular threshold on Google Drive. And when there is enough space, users might be able to re-upload their chat backups to Google Drive when they want.

It is currently as to when the update will be rolled out to public. The cited source suggests that the new update will first be rolled out to Android users. The feature will likely be released to iOS version too. The feature is currently under development and should soon be available to beta testers.