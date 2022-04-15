WhatsApp to let you share large files up to 2GB, here is all you need to know

WhatsApp is planning to make some changes to its app. The company has announced in a blog post that users will soon see a new Reactions feature, which will make it easier for users in a group to share opinions without sending a lot of messages. All the group admins will also get a special power to delete a message if they find it to be inappropriate. WhatsApp will also soon support up to 32 people with voice calls. While these are great, one of the biggest features that will be coming to the platform is the extension of file sharing limit. Here's everything you need to know about it.

WhatsApp set to increase file sharing size

The messaging app has confirmed that it will soon increase the file-sharing size to offer users more convenience. In a blog post, WhatsApp has revealed that users will soon be able to share up to 2GB of files, which is going to offer some users a big relief, as several people use this platform to share large files, photos, or videos.

Currently, the maximum file sharing size for videos, voice messages, and photos is not more than 16MB, which is pretty low. Other popular messaging apps like Telegram let you share files of up to 2GB in size. WhatsApp does let you exchange documents that can be up to 100MB in size.

When is it coming to WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has confirmed to India Today Tech that the new file sharing limit will soon be available to users. It will first be released to the beta testers and once the test goes smoothly, the feature will be rolled out to stable versions too. The platform hasn't confirmed the exact release date, but you can expect it to arrive in the coming months.

Can't wait for this feature? Here's how you can share big files on WhatsApp

Currently, WhatsApp users can only share 16MB files. But, there is a workaround to sharing bigger files too. The process is not direct and you will have to use a third-party app for this. You will also require a good internet connection. Now, all you need to do is install the Google Drive app on your phone, and then upload files to it, after which you can share the link with anyone on WhatsApp. This way, you will be able to share much bigger files, photos, or videos. If you are an Android users, then you don't need to worry as all the Android smartphones ship with Google apps.

Once you open the Google Drive app, tap on the "+" icon and then on Upload. You can now upload the desired files. Once you do that, just tap on the three-dotted button and tap again on "Copy link," after which you can paste it on any WhatsApp chat.