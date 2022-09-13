WhatsApp to soon allow users to search old messages by date

WhatsApp is working on several new features and one of them is "search messages by date". The instant messaging platform is reportedly working on this feature and will soon roll out to the public. With the launch of this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to directly jump to a chat that happened on a specific date by tapping on a new "calendar icon" in the app.

One of the reports from WaBetaInfo reported that the feature was first spotted two years ago, but after testing it for a while, WhatsApp dropped the plan to launch it. "After releasing the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.0.19.73 update from TestFlight, we discovered that WhatsApp is finally planning to release the feature in the future again," the report noted.

WhatsApp search message by date feature explained

The upcoming WhatsApp feature is currently under development and the report suggests that it will be released in future updates. Now, once the feature is released, users will see a new "calendar icon" in the search section of the particular chats. It is said that this WhatsApp feature will come handy for users who want to read a particular message from a chat or even help discover the very first message from a certain contact.

Image Source: WaBetaInfo

WhatsApp rolled out several new features recently, including emoji reactions for messages, transferring chats between iOS and Android, muting specific participants on voice calls, and many more to enhance the overall user experience in the app. Privacy features like hiding online status, silently leaving any group, and some other features are also expected to roll out to all users in the upcoming month or so.

Some of the other reports suggest that WhatsApp is working on another new feature called WhatsApp Survey. The messaging platform may soon ask users to share feedback within the app itself. Now, after receiving an invitation, users can participate in these in-app surveys to provide feedback on new features, products, and more.

WhatsApp is also said to contact users to provide their feedback. However, it is still not disclosed what survey will be sent to users through the feedback conversation. But it is said that users will have a choice of accepting or declining the invitations from this official WhatsApp chat.