WhatsApp upcoming features in 2022: hide online status, companion mode, and a lot more

WhatsApp has been continuously working on enhancing user interference. The Meta-owned instant messaging app has rolled out many features to elevate user experience and privacy including blocking screenshots of view once media, emoji reactions for messages, transferring chats between iOS and Android, muting specific participants on voice calls and more.

This is not the end. WhatsApp is already working on some more features related to user experience and privacy. Here's a closer look at some of the upcoming WhatsApp features that will be announced soon and rolled out soon. These features are currently in development.

View past group participants on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on making it easy for users to see past group participants. Currently, you can only see the list of all the participants who are part of the WhatsApp group. But soon you might be able to find out who left the group or was removed in the past 60 days. This list will be available to all group members and group admins.

WhatsApp Avatars

Another feature similar to Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp will also allow users to create their own personalised 3D cartoon avatar and use it in chats and Stories. With this feature, you will be able to send stickers of your personalized avatar or use it as your image during video calls.

WhatsApp Hide online status

Just like hiding last seen, WhatsApp will soon let users hide their online status. So, whenever you use the app, people will not be able to see your 'Online' status. You will get two new options -- "Everyone" and "Same as Last Seen" -- to choose from to hide online WhatsApp status.

Image Source: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp Companion mode

The new Companion mode for WhatsApp is one of the most awaited features. The mode is currently in development and will allow users to access WhatsApp accounts on various devices, including tablets, phones, and PC. Currently, you can only use your WhatsApp account on one phone and on one PC. But soon you won't need to log out of another phone to use WhatsApp and will be able to simultaneously use the app on multiple devices with the same number.

WhatsApp Status reactions feature

Just like Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp may soon release the status reaction feature for users. Your emoji reaction to the status will be sent as a message.

WhatsApp group Admin delete feature

The next big feature that is under development is Admin delete. This feature will allow group admins to delete any message sent in the group. This will also give more control to admins on regulating group messages.

Image Source: WABetaInfo

Increasing the time limit for deleting sent messages

WhatsApp is also planning to increase the time limit for users to delete sent messages. Currently, the time limit to delete messages sent to anyone is 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. But you might get extra time for the same.

More participants in a group call

Whatsapp is reportedly working on adding more participants in voice calls and increasing the size of the WhatsApp group.