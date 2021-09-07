WhatsApp will stop working on iPhone 6s, Samsung Galaxy S2, Sony Xperia Miro and others from November 1

If you have been holding on to your old device, it is time to let it go. WhatsApp has recently updated its minimum system requirements and this means that it would end support for the older devices. WhatsApp on its page updated its requirements and revealed that would drop support for Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0 from November 1, 2021. WhatsApp had previously ended support for older devices in December 2020.

WhatsApp in its FAQ page stated that it will provide support for Android running OS 4.1 and newer, iPhone running iOS 10 and newer and phones running KaiOS 2.5.1 newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2. "Once you have one of these devices, install WhatsApp and register your phone number. WhatsApp can only be activated with one phone number on one device at a time," WhatsApp said. So if your phone is running on Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0, you should either update the software of your device if it is eligible for an upgrade or get a new phone.

In case you do not upgrade your phone before November 1, WhatsApp will stop working on your phone, and you will not be able to send or receive messages on the app. If you do not wish to spend on a new phone, you can simply update your phone before the said date if your phone is eligible.

So before the app stops working on your phone, you can back up your chats to Google Drive. If you uninstall WhatsApp from your phone but don't want to lose any of your messages, be sure to manually back up your chats before uninstalling.

Here is the list of phones that will no longer support WhatsApp

--Apple: iPhone SE (1st Gen), 6s and 6s Plus

--Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, and Galaxy Ace 2

--LG: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

--Huawei: Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

--Sony: Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S

--Other brands: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1, and THL W8