Woman uses Siri on AirPods to call emergency services after falling, here is how you can do it too

Apple products have time and again proved to be life-saving for users. While the Apple Watch has mostly been credited for being a life-saver, this time around the AirPods turned out to be more useful for a woman than we could ever imagine. Susan Putman of New Jersey, a florist, always had her AirPods plugged into her ears. One day while she was at her flower store, she fell on the floor hard and bled profusely. The next thing she did was use Siri on her AirPods to call the ambulance.

A report by People reveals how Putman used the AirPods to call an ambulance when she fell down and hit her head hard on a sharp metal pole. "I was working on a four-foot horseshoe wreath, and I stepped back to look at it and I forgot its box was sitting on the floor. I must have been very conscious about not smashing the wreath because I tripped and flew maybe 8 ft. in the air and my head landed against these metal poles," she told People.

When she fell down and started bleeding, she was all alone in the store. There was no one she could call for help. Before losing consciousness, she realized that she had her AirPods on and used Siri to call 911.

"When I reached my head and felt that it was bleeding, I realized that my AirPods were in. There was a lot of blood and I freaked out, but I immediately said, 'Hey Siri, call 911.' " she told the publication. Siri immediately connected with a 911 operator and soon the police and paramedics arrived.

So, now you know AirPods can do a lot more than just play music for you. It is important to note that Hey Siri can be activated on AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Max. The feature is automatically enabled on AirPods if it is already enabled on your iPhone. You can go to Settings > Siri & Search > and look for "Listen for Hey Siri" in the options, to activate Hey Siri on AirPods. You can also do it directly on your AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 by simply pressing and holding the Force Sensor. On AirPods and AirPods 2, you can double-tap on the sides of the AirPods to activate Hey Siri.