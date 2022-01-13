Wordle copycat creator apologises, says was working on a different UI

Zach Shakked, the developer who created the fake app of popular word game Wordle, has apologized after he faced a backlash on Twitter for boasting about the potential of his clone. The developer's fake app was also taken down from Apple's App Store. Following this, he apologised, saying that he "crossed a line" and that this will not happen again.

Wordle is a popular word guessing game that has taken over the internet. This is a simple game that asks people to guess a random five-letter word on a clean board. Users also get hints on which letter is correct and can be used. This is a free to play web game, and was originally created by Josh Wardle.

But, Shakked was charging a fee for it. His app offered in-app purchase options and charged up to $30 as an annual subscription fee. People who were not aware of the fact that this is a free game and doesn't have an official app downloaded the fake version.

Shakked then boasted that people are enjoying his clone and that he can make money out of it. Josh Wardle, the original creator, had said in the past that it will not monetise the game and users will get an ad-free experience. However, some app developers, including Shakked, created a fake version of Wordle to capitalize on the game's success.

Following this, he faced heavy criticism for copying the concept and design of the original game. For this, the developer explained that "Wordle" wasn't trademarked and that this word guessing game is a bit similar to Lingo, an older TV game show. So, he created a similar app. Shakked further asserted that he had plans to offer more functionality and redesign the app to make it look less like the original version. But when reports of Wordle knockoffs started getting viral, Apple removed his app from the store.

The developer said on Twitter that he won't repeat the same mistake again. There were a bunch of Wordle clones on App Store and Apple removed all of them. Currently, one will find only two puzzle games called "Wordle" on App Store, but both of them offer different functionality and are not similar, as per a report by The Verge.