World Esports Cup 2021 Nepal Invitational Qualifiers Day 3 results out; here is all we know

World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021 has concluded its invitational qualifiers round for the India, Pakistan, and Nepal regions. The third day of the Nepal Invitational Qualifiers ended with one-sided domination by KM brotherhood as they topped the leaderboards. The top four teams from this group have advanced to the group stage.

India Today Gaming has hosted the largest Free Fire tournament in South Asia with the teams from India, Pakistan, and Nepal region fighting for glory and a monetary prize. The World Esports Cup 2021 has provided South Asian teams with an opportunity to make a name for themselves and earn a large sum of money in the process. This tournament has a grand prize pool of $100,000.

World Esports Cup 2021 is backed by Infinix Mobile as the title sponsor this tournament. India Today Gaming has also brought Bollywood star, Tiger Shroff, to the fray by signing him as the brand ambassador.

World Esports Cup (WEC) 2021 Nepal qualifiers Day 3 results

The invitational qualifiers stage was finished for each and every region and teams were fighting for the final four spots on the last day of the Nepal Invitational qualifiers. The third day was filled with action and these teams made it out to the group stage:

KM Brotherhood - 113 Points

Tonde Gamer - 76 Points

Dada Gaming - 60 Points

Nepathya FTM - 58 Points

KM Brotherhood won three matches and secured the top spot on the leaderboards and had a huge lead of over 30 points. The rest of the teams played to qualify but could not challenge the table toppers.

As the invitational stage is completed for the Nepal region as well, the top twelve teams are ready to move ahead to the next stage to move closer to the trophy.