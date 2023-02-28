Xiaomi 13 Pro is the company's most expensive smartphone in India yet, price revealed

Xiaomi has finally revealed the India-specific price of the new Xiaomi 13 Pro. The smartphone, co-engineered with Leica, costs Rs 79,999 in the country. The company has revealed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India, though customers can choose between Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colours. As the name of the colours suggests, the phone's rear panel features a ceramic finish.

This also makes the Xiaomi 13 Pro the most expensive Xiaomi phone in India till date. Its erstwhile flagship, the Mi 11 Ultra, debuted with a price tag of Rs 69,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Last year, Xiaomi revealed the Xiaomi 12 Pro for Rs 62,999 (8GB RAM and 256GB storage) and Rs 66,999 (12GB RAM and 256GB storage).

Xiaomi justifies the high-price tag with the phone's build quality, latest SoC, and camera features. As mentioned, Xiaomi has collaborated with Leica to tune the camera system.

Xiaomi 13 Pro sale offers in India

The phone's early access sale will begin on March 6 on Amazon and official Xiaomi channels. The first 1,000 customers will also get a special merchandise box along with the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The regular sale will start on March 10.

Xiaomi is also offering limited sale offers. Customers with ICICI Bank cards will get an instant discount worth Rs 10,000. This means the phone will be effectively available for Rs 69,999. The price can further be reduced with an exchange offer. Mi 11 Ultra users will get an additional exchange offer worth Rs 12,000. iPhone 12 users will get an additional exchange offer worth Rs 8,000.

Of course, the condition of the smartphone will also determine the exchange value.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is primarily designed for camera-centric customers, though it is capable of handling daily tasks. The phone draws power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM tech and UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. The package includes a 120W charger with a USB-A port.

In terms of cameras, there are three camera sensors on the back, including the 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera sensor. Since the camera system is tuned by Leica, users will get dedicated Leica filters. Users can also use a host of portrait modes to mimic images from professional Leica cameras. The primary camera can also record 8K videos at 24fps.

The front includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Lastly, the phone supports 16 5G bands.