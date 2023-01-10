Xiaomi 13S Ultra with Leica camera tipped, likely to launch at MWC 2023: here are details

The Xiaomi 13 series was announced in China a few months ago. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has now officially teased hosting an event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 happening towards the end of next month. Though the company hasn't officially announced what it is going to announce at MWC this year, reports suggest that the Xiaomi 13 series could have a global debut. In addition, the company is also tipped to unveil the successor to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra aka the Xiaomi 13S Ultra.

The official teaser of Xiaomi's MWC 2023 event shows that the company will unveil "new Xiaomi technology" next month in Barcelona. As per reports, the company will unveil Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro globally. For the unaware, both these flagship devices have been available in China for the last couple of months. The global debut of the Xiaomi 13 series also hints that the flagship device may make its way to the Indian market very soon as well. But no specific timeline for the Xiaomi 13 series India launch has been revealed by the company yet.

In addition to the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also expected to unveil a flagship phone with a Leica branded camera. Reports suggest that it could be the Xiaomi 13S Ultra. The Mobile World Congress 2023 will be hosted starting February 27 and it will continue until March 2.

Currently, not much is known about the Xiaomi 13S Ultra but, by the name, it is safe to say that the phone will succeed the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which was announced. It is also safe to assume that the Xiaomi 13S Ultra will borrow some features and specifications from the Xiaomi 13 and also the 13 Pro. Some of the specifications could be – a 120hz screen refresh rate, AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS4.0 storage, a Leica-branded camera, and more. The top-end model, Xiaomi 13 Pro, features a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup. Some reports suggest that the Xiaomi 13S Ultra may sport an even better camera setup, though we do not know specific camera details yet.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi 13 comes with a 6.36-inch OLED display that offers 1080 x 2400px screen resolution, 120hz screen refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG support. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and runs on Android OS with MIUI custom skin on top. On the camera front, the phone comes with a Leica-powered triple camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 10-megapixel OIS-enabled telephoto camera sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, for selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 32-megapixel camera. It is backed by a 4500mAh with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.