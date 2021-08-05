Xiaomi Independence Day Sale: Mi 11X, Mi 11 Lite and other smartphones get massive discounts

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Savings Day sale might be making a lot of headlines today but, Xiaomi is also hosting its parallel Independence Day Sale during which a lot of Mi and Redmi branded smartphones are available with heavy discounts. The Xiaomi Independence Day Sale is now live on company's official website Mi.com and will go till August 9, 2021. During the sale, a lot of other Xiaomi products including smart TVs, smart wearables and lifestyle gadgets will also be available with discounts.

The two main attractions of the sale are the recently launched Mi 11X and Mi 11 Lite both of which are available with attractive discounts. The Mi 11 Lite has already done quite well in the country and can be purchased for Rs 20,499 during the Xiaomi Independence Day sale. This price is applicable for the base variant of the phone which was launched at Rs 21,999. Interestingly, only a few days ago there were reports suggesting that Xiaomi may discontinue the Mi 11 Lite 4G in India which were later dismissed by the company.

Meanwhile, the Mi 11X is selling at Rs 25,999 which is less than what you will have to pay for the more recently launched mid-premium smartphones like OnePlus Nord 2 and Poco F3 GT. The comparison is just because the Xiaomi smartphone comes with a far better Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone also features a 120Hz AMOLED display and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The other smartphones to get discount during the sale including Mi 10i (price starts at Rs 20,499), Mi 10T (price starts at Rs 30,499) and Redmi 9 (price starts at Rs 8,799).

Among the smart TVs, Mi TV 4X (43-inch) is available at a discounted price of Rs 28,999 while this year's Redmi Smart TV X50 (50-inch) is selling at Rs 36,999. Xiaomi's 55-inch QLED smart TV is also selling at Rs 58,999 during the Xiaomi Independence Day sale.

The other deals to watch out for are the Redmi Earbuds 2C (selling at Rs 999), Mi Smart Band 5 Black (selling at Rs 2,299), Mi Watch Revolve (selling at Rs 7,249) and Mi Smart Speaker and LED Bulb Combo Pack (selling at Rs 2,999).

Apart from the mentioned deals and discounts, the customers can get Rs 3,000 off on all Mi smartphones if they make the purchase using HDFC Bank credit cards. Similarly, they can get an additional discount of Rs 7,500 on all smart TVs using the same bank card.